Previous voter trends help Jefferson County prepare for Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, during early voting, the Jeffersonians in J-town had the most voters. Bowman Field was the second most popular location.

Trends like this are what the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office looks at when preparing for election day.

“There are several different factors that go into how many people come to a polling location,” Erran Huber, Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, said. “It could be as simple as it is a nice day or it’s raining, cat and dogs. That can have an impact turnout, and no one has a crystal ball.”

Nearly 45,000 people in Jefferson County took advantage of early-in-person voting from Nov. 2-4, which is about 4,000 less than last year’s election.

“When all is said and done, because we are getting about the same numbers of early voters as we did in 2022, despite the changes in races, we can comfortably predict that turnout is going to be about the same as 2019, without any major swings,” Huber said.

There are more than 600,000 registered voters in Jefferson County. The county clerk’s office predicts Election Day voter turnout will be close to 48%. In this year’s election, there are 207 polling locations that serve 627 precincts. When selecting locations, another big factor is accessibility.

“Whatever polling locations are selected we make sure are accessible to the variety of people who have a variety of mobility,” Huber said. “We make sure that all the possible locations and ones we select comply with the Americans for Disability.”

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office added additional poll workers on some sites to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday. To find your polling site, visit https://elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx

