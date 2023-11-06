Richard Allen requests Indiana Supreme Court remove judge from case, reinstate defense attorneys

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted to court in Delphi on Oct. 31, 2023.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - The man charged in the Delphi double murders has requested intervention from the Indiana Supreme Court to bring back his defense attorneys and remove the special judge appointed in the case.

BACKGROUND: Delphi double murders case timeline

One of Richard Allen’s defense attorneys withdrew himself from the case before a hearing last month in Fort Wayne. The second defense attorney then filed a motion requesting Judge Fran Gull to be removed, saying he was pressured to withdraw and that the move was not voluntary. Judge Gull claimed the disqualification was necessary due to “gross negligence” related to a leak of evidence.

On Oct. 27, the court appointed Fort Wayne attorneys Robert Scremin and William Lebrato to represent Allen. In a court briefing filed on Allen’s behalf, he requests that his original attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, be added back to his defense team.

The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen.
The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen.(WPTA Staff)

READ MORE: How could changes in Delphi murders case impact the trial? - New trial date set in Delphi murders case for 2024 - Delphi defense attorney claims judge forced attorney’s withdrawal, requests judge be removed from case - ‘Takes no action:’ Judge Gull responds to request to remove her from Delphi murders case

Allen also requested in the new filing that Judge Gull be removed from the case to “avoid the appearance of bias.”

His trial is set to begin in October of 2024, having been delayed from its original January date.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Louisville Metro

Bellarmine field hockey athlete embraces therapy amid traumatic experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dusty Baker
Bellarmine field hockey defender Alexa Rastigue found success on the field while battling through adversity off it.

Louisville Metro

Louisville football heads into Week 11 taking on Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE Staff
Kickoff is on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

JCPS Transportation

JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
JCPS has canceled 47 bus routes for Monday, Nov. 6 after 85 bus drivers called out as of Sunday night

Weather

Trees showing fall colors in Corydon, Indiana.

FORECAST: Record warmth possible this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Goode
Highs look to reach to near or just above 70 degrees for a few hours this afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

Bellarmine field hockey defender Alexa Rastigue found success on the field while battling...

Bellarmine field hockey athlete embraces therapy amid traumatic experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bellarmine field hockey defender Alexa Rastigue found success on the field while battling through adversity off it.

Coronavirus

UofL Health offering Pfizer’s new COVID-19 booster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
This booster is designed to target the latest subvariant XBB.1.5.

Indiana

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Jeffersonville receiving $1 million INDOT grant for street improvements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Caldwell
The allocated funds will be used for paving projects scheduled for next year.

Top Story

WAVE Weather Blog

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/6

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Goode
WAVE Weather Blog Update with Brian Goode

News

Latest on the setup this week and some of the newer data into December

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/6

Updated: 3 hours ago
Latest on the setup this week and some of the newer data into December

Kentucky

Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...

Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isaac Calvert
The suspect had used his cellphone to take partially nude pictures of people from over the top of the bathroom stall while they were using the restroom.