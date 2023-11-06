‘She’s an angel girl’: 84-year-old La Grange man shares love story of late wife killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walking has been a tradition for 84-year-old Gene Raulston and his wife Carol for more than 30 years.

The couple loved to walk the neighborhood of their La Grange home. They were known to pull their grandkids and great-grandkids in a wheelbarrow, which would later be affectionately nicknamed Granddad’s Chariot.

“We didn’t have a stroller,” Gene said. “That was our one-wheel stroller.”

“For their 50th anniversary, we stole the wheelbarrow from them and had all the kids put their handprints in and put Granddad’s Chariot in the middle,” the couple’s daughter, Pat Giles, said.

Gene and Carol met at the University of Tennessee when they were both students. Gene said it was pure chance when they ran into each other one day at a mom-and-pop store.

“I walked just around the corner, up toward this little store, and my wife, she walked down the street coming into it,” he said. “Just perfect timing. God could not have planned it any more perfect.”

After she graduated, Carol took a job in New York. Raulston hitched a ride to visit her, and it was on that trip that he spontaneously proposed to her at a park in Staten Island.

“She said, ‘Well do you love me?’,” Gene remembered. “I hadn’t told her I loved her yet. I was in denial, I suppose. But I had no idea that I was going to propose to her. Well, thank the Lord after I convinced her I loved her, she said, ‘Okay’.”

The couple was married for 62 years. Giles said through all those decades, her dad fell more in love with her every day.

In October of this year, the couple was in a car accident involving two semi-trucks while driving on I-71 North. Carol passed away from her injuries.

Gene was in the hospital for more than a week and was released from Frazier rehab.

Giles said her mother is missed tremendously by their family. Through his time in rehab, Giles said her father told doctors, nurses, and visitors about his love story.

“She’s an angel girl,” Gene said.

Since the crash, their neighbors have rallied around Gene. Together they organized a memorial walk for Carol that took place Sunday afternoon in the couple’s neighborhood. Giles said about 120 people were in attendance.

“They know all of the neighbors,” Giles said. “A lot of the neighbors have joined them walking through the years. When they heard about the accident and my mom passing away, they wanted to organize a walk for her, to honor her.”

Gene said the support from friends and family is what’s carrying him through such a difficult loss.

“That’s what’s getting me through this, is having this loving church family and friends and neighbors,” Gene said.

He said he’s been leaning on his faith and knows one day he’ll be reunited with his beloved wife once again.

“I know somebody’s dancing in Heaven waiting for me,” Gene said.

