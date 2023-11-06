UofL Health offering Pfizer’s new COVID-19 booster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is now offering the new COVID-19 booster from Pfizer.

Doctors said this booster is designed to target the latest subvariant XBB.1.5. It produced strong immune responses against the now-dominant EG.5 or Eris strain.

There are recommendations saying people should wait 3 months after testing positive for COVID to get the booster.

Anyone six months or older are considered eligible.

