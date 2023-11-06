Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL Health offering Pfizer’s new COVID-19 booster

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is now offering the new COVID-19 booster from Pfizer.

Doctors said this booster is designed to target the latest subvariant XBB.1.5. It produced strong immune responses against the now-dominant EG.5 or Eris strain.

There are recommendations saying people should wait 3 months after testing positive for COVID to get the booster.

Anyone six months or older are considered eligible.

Click here for more information from UofL Health.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
JCPS cancels more school bus routes following additional bus driver call-outs
US Department of Labor recovers $72K from Louisville coffee shop operators who withheld tips
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
LMPD investigating man found dead in car on South 4th Street

Latest News

We Should Talk About It
Attachment Trauma | We Should Talk About It
Attachment Trauma | We Should Talk About It
Attachment Trauma | We Should Talk About It
Specialists talk about importance of adjusting sleep schedules for Daylight Savings
Doctors in 2023 say the illnesses this season are more common.
Doctors say it’s too soon to predict what cold and flu season will bring