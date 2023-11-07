Contact Troubleshooters
Decision 2023: Team coverage updates on Election Day

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team coverage continues all night long as WAVE News reporters head to see who will be elected as the next Governor of Kentucky.

Keep updating this page for the latest.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Mark Stevens will be at Republican candidate Daniel Cameron’s watch party and David Mattingly at Democratic candidate and incumbent Andy Beshear’s watch party.

(Refresh page for the latest updates)

