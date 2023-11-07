Contact Troubleshooters
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day

By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day is here, and WAVE News has all the info you’ll need for the general election.

Election Results

The latest election results for WAVE Country will be available on WAVE3.com and the WAVE mobile apps as they come in Tuesday evening.

Decision 2023: Election Results

We’ll have the latest updates on all our newscasts throughout the evening, and WAVE Now will be live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to bring more information to you as it comes in to our newsroom.

Decision 2023: Kentucky Interactive Election Map

Decision 2023: Interactive Election Map

Team Coverage

WAVE News has team coverage in Louisville for the biggest races on the ballot.

To follow live updates, click or tap here.

Featured Races

We’ve been covering a number of the most contested races throughout WAVE Country.

Click or tap here for everything Decision 2023.

