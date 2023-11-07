Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Decision 2023: Your guide to Election Day

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day is here, and WAVE News has all the info you’ll need for the general election.

Election Results

The latest election results for WAVE Country will be available on WAVE3.com and the WAVE mobile apps as they come in Tuesday evening.

Decision 2023: Election Results

We’ll have the latest updates on all our newscasts throughout the evening, and WAVE Now will be live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to bring more information to you as it comes in to our newsroom.

Decision 2023: Kentucky Interactive Election Map

Decision 2023: Interactive Election Map

Team Coverage

WAVE News has team coverage in Louisville for the biggest races on the ballot.

To follow live updates, click or tap here.

Featured Races

We’ve been covering a number of the most contested races throughout WAVE Country.

Click or tap here for everything Decision 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Man identified after being found shot at Boone’s gas station
JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out
Documents from JCPS show notices leading to the reassignment of Kentucky High School Teacher of...
JCPS documents reveal investigations leading to Kumar Rashad being removed from classroom

Latest News

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: Team coverage updates on Election Day
The county clerk’s office predicts Election Day voter turnout will be close to 48% of the more...
Previous voter trends help Jefferson County prepare for Election Day
From the outside looking in, the Kentucky Governor’s race is about much more than the...
Kentucky voters attract national attention in race for Governor
Decision 2023: What you need to know before you head to the polls