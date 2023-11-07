Contact Troubleshooters
Enrollment opens for LIHEAP Fall Subsidy and MSD’s Emergency Wastewater Rate Assistance Program

Louisville MSD sewer.
Louisville MSD sewer.(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Enrollment has begun for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Fall Subsidy.

LIHEAP Fall Subsidy provides eligible households in Kentucky with a one-time benefit ranging from $34 to $274 that can be spent on heating costs for fuel oil, coal, wood, electric, propane or natural gas. Benefits are sent directly to the household’s fuel vendor.

The LiHEAP Fall Subsidy will be available to Kentucky residents from November 6th through...
The LiHEAP Fall Subsidy will be available to Kentucky residents from November 6th through December 15th.(Community Action of Southern Kentucky)

Now till Dec. 15, applications are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. For more information about eligibility or to apply to LIHEAP Fall Subsidy, click or tap here.

In addition to this program, through a partnership with Louisville MSD, some residents will also be able to apply to MSD’s Emergency Wastewater Rate Assistance Program (EWRAP). This program could provide eligible Jefferson County residents up to a 30% discount on wastewater charges.

For more information on the EWRAP, click or tap here.

