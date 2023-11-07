Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Midweek near-record warmth

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 80° Wednesday; Current record is 82° (2020)
  • Wind gusts of 30 MPH + possible Wednesday
  • Showers possible for some to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the chance of some sprinkles/drizzle this morning, most of the day will be dry. Clouds will stick around throughout the day as highs warm into the 70s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. While a few sprinkles remain possible, most will be dry as temperatures slide into the 50s. Strong southerly winds, gusting to near 30 MPH, will shove tomorrow’s highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The record high for Wednesday is 82°, set in 2020. After dealing with some morning clouds, much more sunshine is expected for the afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few stray showers possible Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain warm, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cooler weather and rain chances re-enter the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, November 6, 2023

