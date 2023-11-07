Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Near-record warmth on Wednesday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 80s for some on Wednesday
  • Cold front brings shower chance Wednesday night, higher rain chance for Southern KY Thursday night
  • Drier and cooler weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will be around tonight, but it won’t be as cloudy as it was earlier today. A warm front lifting north of our area will trigger a few isolated sprinkles and showers in Southern Indiana early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50s tonight.

With the warm front well to our north by Wednesday afternoon we’ll be squarely in the warm sector of our next system, boosting our highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s with 35 mph gusts. Louisville’s record high for Wednesday’s date is 82° set in 2020.

Wind gusts will ease down Wednesday night as the cold front associated with this system approaches, bringing a few scattered light showers into the picture heading into early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

Despite the scattered showers and clouds early Thursday morning, most of the day looks dry with highs trying to push into the mid to upper 60s behind the cold front.

Showers will move in once again Thursday night, but this time they’ll aim mainly for Central and Southern Kentucky. By Friday mid-morning these showers will be out of the picture, leaving us with a sunnier afternoon with highs in the 50s.

This cooler weather continues into the weekend with plenty of sunshine, especially on Saturday.

WAVE Midday - Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

