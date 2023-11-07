Funeral arrangments for Cody Dorman announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements for Cody Dorman have been announced.

According to his obituary, Cody’s funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. central time at 3trees Church in Russell Springs. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. central time and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. central time at the church.

In November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager and his very special bond with a racehorse, Cody’s Wish. The horse was named for Cody, who had a rare genetic disorder and was nonverbal.

Cody and the horse first met several years ago after Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Cody and his family were invited to Godolphin’s Gainsborough Farm in Versailles to meet a beautiful brown colt.

The two developed a special bond, so special that the farm later named the horse Cody’s Wish in honor of Cody, and that bond grew.

Cody’s family says he passed away on the way home to Kentucky over the weekend after watching his best friend, Cody’s Wish, win a second Breeder’s Cup at the Santa Anita track in California.

The family asks for donations to be made to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana in lieu of flowers. Please click here if you are interested in donating.

