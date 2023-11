LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas main break occurred Tuesday morning in Louisville.

Anchorage Middletown firefighters were called to the 14000 block of Old Henry Road after a 4-inch main was hit.

Louisville Gas & Electric workers were called and they stopped the gas leak.

There’s polling place and daycare in the area, but no evacuations had to happen.

