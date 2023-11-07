Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD arrests man at polling location for alleged interference

Jacen Cockerell, 40
Jacen Cockerell, 40(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after police allege he tried to interfere with the voting process at a polling location Tuesday morning.

Around 9:17 a.m., officers were called to Molly Leonard Portland Community Center at 640 N. 27th Street on a report of a disorderly person.

An arrest citation said 40-year-old Jacen Cockerell was wielding a flag attached to a fishing pole and allegedly made threatening gestures toward voters.

He is facing multiple charges.
He is facing multiple charges.(Our People Our Vote)

Cockerell is accused of intimidating at least one voter, preventing them from casting their vote. The arrest citation said Cockerell also damaged a voting machine by ripping off the printer attached to it.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing, one count of tampering, destruction of a voting machine, and election interference.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
Man identified after being found shot at Boone’s gas station
JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out
Documents from JCPS show notices leading to the reassignment of Kentucky High School Teacher of...
JCPS documents reveal investigations leading to Kumar Rashad being removed from classroom

Latest News

Jefferson Circuit Court orders extended voting time at 2 polling locations
A home break-in suspect was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Louisville Metro police...
LMPD releases bodycam footage after man shot by police in west Louisville
UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving Indiana State Police trooper
Source: Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS
LG&E workers stop gas leak on Old Henry Road