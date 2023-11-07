Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing 15-year-old

Tiara Manica
Tiara Manica(LMPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 15-year-old.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Tiara Manica was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 5000 block of Garden Green Way. Ellis said her family has ‘serious concerns’ about her mental health. It’s believed she may be in the Newburg area.

She is described as a 5′6″, 130-pound bi-racial girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673 or 911.

