LMPD: missing 15-year-old found safe

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Update: LMPD said the 15-year-old was found and is safe as of 9:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 15-year-old.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Tiara Manica was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 5000 block of Garden Green Way. Ellis said her family has ‘serious concerns’ about her mental health. It’s believed she may be in the Newburg area.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673 or 911.

