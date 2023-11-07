LMPD releases bodycam footage after man shot by police in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department held an update on Tuesday after a man had been shot by officers in west Louisville back in October.

Louisville Metro police said he was a break-in suspect who came out of a window of a home on Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Sylvester Lynn Price.

Price has not been booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections because he is currently in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital.

