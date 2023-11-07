Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man identified after being found shot at Boone’s gas station

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that left a man dead Monday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to North 22nd Street and Bank Street around 8 a.m. after calls came in reporting a shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Keith R. Smith. It was confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out
Documents from JCPS show notices leading to the reassignment of Kentucky High School Teacher of...
JCPS documents reveal investigations leading to Kumar Rashad being removed from classroom

Latest News

JCPS bus drivers ‘tired of being treated like garbage’
More than 140 bus drivers for Jefferson County Public Schools called out, forcing Kentucky’s...
JCPS bus drivers ‘tired of being treated like garbage’
Semi-truck driver killed in crash near Clarksville
Louisville men’s basketball fought back from an eight-point halftime deficit Monday night,...
Cardinals come back to defeat UMBC 94-93 in season opener