Man identified after being found shot at Boone’s gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that left a man dead Monday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to North 22nd Street and Bank Street around 8 a.m. after calls came in reporting a shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Keith R. Smith. It was confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

