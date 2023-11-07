Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog at Bourbon City Bark Park on Saturday.

In a post on the park’s Facebook page, the park asked members to help in identifying a man seen in surveillance footage dropping off a dog and driving away. The post said members were able to secure the dog, who was panicked after the man drove off.

He was driving a 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Nelson County KY Animal Control and Shelter at (502) 348-1865.

