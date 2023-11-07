Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Blog 11/7

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Cloudy along I-64 with a few sprinkles. We will see these clouds fade out Wednesday with gusty winds and perhaps record warmth into WAVE Country. Windy once again into Wednesday night as a cold front settles into the region.

The weekend will carry some questions marks on any additional rain chances getting added into the mix.

More on that in today’s video!

