Teen in hospital after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the 3000 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a teen girl who had been shot in the leg.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said she was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at the time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

