Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen in hospital after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the 3000 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a teen girl who had been shot in the leg.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said she was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at the time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out
US Department of Labor recovers $72K from Louisville coffee shop operators who withheld tips
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Man dies at hospital after being found shot at Boone’s gas station

Latest News

Walker leaves Louisville's federal courthouse
Kenneth Walker testifies in Brett Hankison federal trial
Previous voter trends help Jefferson County prepare for Election Day
Kentucky voters attract national attention in race for Governor
Trees showing fall colors in Corydon, Indiana.
FORECAST: Near-record warmth on the way