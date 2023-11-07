Contact Troubleshooters
UK blows out New Mexico State 86-46 to open season

The Wildcats look impressive in season opener
(Source: UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by Rob Dillingham’s17 points as Kentucky cruised to a 83-50 win to start the 2023-24 season.  D.J. Wagner added 13 points while Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards pitched in a dozen as UK shot 57 percent in the second half to blow it wide open.

A complete recap of Kentucky’s first win of the season is on the way.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

