Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.(United Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Man identified after being found shot at Boone’s gas station
JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out
Documents from JCPS show notices leading to the reassignment of Kentucky High School Teacher of...
JCPS documents reveal investigations leading to Kumar Rashad being removed from classroom

Latest News

A home break-in suspect was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Louisville Metro police...
LMPD releases bodycam footage after man shot by police in west Louisville
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Search for missing Nebraska man intensifies as husband’s cooperation wanes
The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
16-year-old in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into cow, deputies say
FILE - A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in the borough of Manhattan in New York,...
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to $50 billion