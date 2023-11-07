UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A UPS semi-truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday morning near Clarksville.

Crews were called to the fire between Eastern Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. All lanes in this area are back open.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said a police chase out of Scott County happened earlier that morning, reaching speeds of 120 MPH. This chase did not involve the UPS truck.

It came all the way down to Clark County and officers used stop sticks to stop the driver. However, those sticks barely slowed the driver down.

ISP then tried to use a pit maneuver to get the driver to stop. Instead, the driver hit the ISP trooper, causing a crash.

That trooper was taken to UofL Hospital for a head injury and has since been released.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Dylin Lee Taylor of Charlestown, got out and started to run. He was then caught and taken into custody.

Then during the investigation of the ISP trooper crash, a backup had begun on I-65 South.

There was a UPS semi-truck in that backup. Another semi-truck came up on the first one, didn’t see they were stopped, and slammed into the back of it.

The semi-truck driver that hit the first truck was killed. There was a passenger in the sleeper cab of that truck as well. They were also injured and taken to UofL Hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Both the pursuit and the fatal crash are still under investigation.

Taylor is currently charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in injury, resisting law enforcement causing serious injury, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, driving while suspended causing injury, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, and reckless driving causing injury.

