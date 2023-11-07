WATCH: LMPD releasing bodycam footage after man shot by police in west Louisville
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is releasing bodycam footage after a man was shot by officers in west Louisville.
Louisville Metro police said he was a break-in suspect who came out of a window of a home on Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood back in October.
The man was identified as Sylvester Price and is in critical condition.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.