WATCH: LMPD releasing bodycam footage after man shot by police in west Louisville

A home break-in suspect was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Louisville Metro police...
A home break-in suspect was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Louisville Metro police on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is releasing bodycam footage after a man was shot by officers in west Louisville.

Louisville Metro police said he was a break-in suspect who came out of a window of a home on Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood back in October.

The man was identified as Sylvester Price and is in critical condition.

