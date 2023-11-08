Contact Troubleshooters
2 children found shot in Bullitt County die at the hospital; person of interest in custody

The children were found inside a home in the 200 block of Bentwood.
The children were found inside a home in the 200 block of Bentwood.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning double shooting in Bullitt County has left two children dead.

Bullitt County police said the kids were 9-years-old and 6-years-old.

The two were found shot inside a home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive. BCSO Chief Deputy Alex Payne said a person of interest was detained by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

