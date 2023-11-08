Contact Troubleshooters
2 juveniles found shot in Bullitt County; person of interest in custody

WAVE News Alert
(Source: WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning double shooting in Bullitt County is under investigation after police said two juveniles were found shot inside a home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive.

The victims were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

BCSO Chief Deputy Alex Payne said a person of interest was detained by police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

