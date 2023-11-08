2 juveniles found shot in Bullitt County; person of interest in custody
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning double shooting in Bullitt County is under investigation after police said two juveniles were found shot inside a home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive.
The victims were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
BCSO Chief Deputy Alex Payne said a person of interest was detained by police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
