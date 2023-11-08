Contact Troubleshooters
Ben Reno-Weber wins re-election for Metro Council District 8 seat

Incumbent Ben Reno-Weber successfully retained his seat on the Metro Council, representing District 8 by defeating challenger Phil Haming in Tuesday’s election.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Incumbent Ben Reno-Weber successfully retained his seat on the Metro Council, representing District 8 by defeating challenger Phil Haming in Tuesday’s election.

In April, Reno-Weber filled the seat vacated by Cassie Chambers Armstrong as she joined the state Senate.

District 8 includes two of the city’s hottest streets, Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.

DESICION 2023: Election Results

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

