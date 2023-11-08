Contact Troubleshooters
Breakfast with Santa returning to Louisville Slugger Field; Kids Club packages on sale now

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are two ways that fans can celebrate the holidays with the Louisville Bats.

The team is hosting the third annual Breakfast with Santa, presented by Outback Steakhouse, at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be holiday festivities like cookie decorating, ornament crafting and a free photo with Santa. There’s a special holiday breakfast menu that includes fluffy scrambled eggs, buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, savory bacon, orange juice, milk, coffee and water served in the home and vistors clubhouse.

Breakfast with Santa is $28 per child and $30 per adult. Kids who are two years and under can attend for free. Families can choose from two time slots 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. All tickets need to be bought in advance with a limited amount of seating available. Tickets can be bought by clicking here or by calling the Bats Ticket Office at (502) 212-2287.

The 2024 Kids Club, presented by Kentucky Kingdom, is also now on sale. Fans can buy the Kids Club package at Breakfast with Santa as well as online or in person at the Louisville Bats Team Store. A release states the package is $35 in the offseason, a $5 discount from the in-season price.

This year’s Kids Club package consists of a youth 502 Connect jersey, which celebrates the popular new addition to the Bats’ on-field jersey lineup. Fans will get a pencil pouch, school kit, drawstring bag, puzzle cube, Kentucky Kingdom general admission voucher and more as well. All members available to kids 12 and under also get admission to all Bats 2024 Sunday home games.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped gift to benefit Toys for Tots. Those who donate will get a ticket to a 2024 Bats home game.

Families attending are asked to arrive no later than 15 minutes before their scheduled breakfast time. There will be free parking in the Louisville Slugger Field lot at the corner of Main Street and Jackson Street.

