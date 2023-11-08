Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville District 3 town councilman David ‘Red’ Worrall dead

David "Red" Worral
David "Red" Worral(Clarksville)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - District 3 Town Councilman David “Red” Worrall has died after collapsing at a polling station Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson for the Town of Clarksville Ken Conklin said Worrall was greeting voters outside Renaissance Academy when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He passed away a short time afterward.

The following statement was released by the administration and town council of Clarksville:

“It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of David “Red” Worrall, who passed away earlier this afternoon. A former member of the Clarksville Town Council and current At-Large candidate, David’s dedication to our community was truly commendable. We will never forget his passion for public service and his unwavering desire to create positive change in our Town. David’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and the community he strived to serve.”

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
