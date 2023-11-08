Contact Troubleshooters
Colerain High School put in lockdown due to false threat, district says

Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on Wednesday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
This is a breaking news story.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false threat, according to Northwest Local School District.

Hamilton County Dispatchers also confirmed that a false threat was called in.

The school district sent out the following statement to parents.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

