Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies UPS driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested

A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase down I-65 and crashing into a Trooper. A fatal crash then occurred following a traffic backup.(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A UPS semi-truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday morning near Clarksville.

Crews were called to the fire between Eastern Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. All lanes in this area are back open.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said a police chase out of Scott County happened earlier that morning, reaching speeds of 120 MPH. This chase did not involve the UPS truck.

It came all the way down to Clark County and officers used stop sticks to stop the driver. However, those sticks barely slowed the driver down.

ISP then tried to use a pit maneuver to get the driver to stop. Instead, the driver hit the ISP trooper, causing a crash.

The trooper, Justin Mears, was taken to UofL Hospital for a head injury and has since been released.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Dylin Lee Taylor of Charlestown, got out and started to run. He was then caught and taken into custody.

Then during the investigation of the ISP trooper crash, a backup had begun on I-65 South.

There was a UPS semi-truck in that backup. Another semi-truck came up on the first one, didn’t see they were stopped, and slammed into the back of it.

The semi-truck driver that hit the first truck was killed. There was a passenger in the sleeper cab of that truck as well. They were also injured and taken to UofL Hospital. They’re expected to survive.

The driver of the UPS semi-truck who died was identified as 25-year-old Patrick Dene Harvey of Brownsburg, Indiana, according to officials.

Both the pursuit and the fatal crash are still under investigation.

Taylor is currently charged with the following:

  • Battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer - Level 5 Felony
  • Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury - Level 5 Felony
  • Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and causing serious bodily injury - Level 5 Felony
  • Battery by means of a deadly weapon - Level 5 Felony
  • Criminal recklessness with aggressive driving - Level 6 Felony
  • Resisting law enforcement with vehicle - Level 6 Felony
  • Resisting law enforcement - A Misdemeanor
  • Reckless driving causing bodily injury - A Misdemeanor
  • Driving while suspended - A Misdemeanor
  • Criminal recklessness - B Misdemeanor
27-year-old Dylin Lee Taylor of Charlestown has been charged in relation to a deadly crash on...
27-year-old Dylin Lee Taylor of Charlestown has been charged in relation to a deadly crash on I-65 early Tuesday morning.(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls

Latest News

David "Red' Worrall
‘Red was instrumental’: Clarksville school community remembers David ‘Red’ Worrall
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
Embattled pool business owner Tracy Davenport indicted by Bullitt Co. grand jury
Providence High School in Clarksville set to have SRO for 2024-2025 school year
Austin Prather, 20.
Suspect identified in murder of two people, attempted murder of another