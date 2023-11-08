Contact Troubleshooters
Entrance fees waived for Veterans Day at Kentucky national parks

Courtesy: Daniel Boone National Forest
Courtesy: Daniel Boone National Forest(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees for Veterans Day on Saturday.

There are more than 400 national park sites across the country, and some of them are in Kentucky like Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park.

Daniel Boone National Forest staff released the following information for Veterans Day:

Visitors will not be charged a fee at the following day-use areas on Saturday, November 11.

  • Cave Run Lake boat ramps
  • Laurel River Lake boat ramps
  • Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
  • Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
  • Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
  • Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
  • Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
  • Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
  • Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
  • Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
  • White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

The Forest will also waive fees at the following locations on Saturday evening. As it is Kentucky’s fall fire hazard season, visitors should take extra care to properly build and fully extinguish any campfires.

  • Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
  • Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
  • Clear Creek Campground - Bath County
  • Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
  • S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
  • White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
  • Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
  • Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or on social media @DanielBooneNF

Click here for more information on national parks in Kentucky.

