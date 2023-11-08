Entrance fees waived for Veterans Day at Kentucky national parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees for Veterans Day on Saturday.

There are more than 400 national park sites across the country, and some of them are in Kentucky like Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park.

Daniel Boone National Forest staff released the following information for Veterans Day:

Visitors will not be charged a fee at the following day-use areas on Saturday, November 11.

Cave Run Lake boat ramps

Laurel River Lake boat ramps

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

The Forest will also waive fees at the following locations on Saturday evening. As it is Kentucky’s fall fire hazard season, visitors should take extra care to properly build and fully extinguish any campfires.

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

Clear Creek Campground - Bath County

Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or on social media @DanielBooneNF

Click here for more information on national parks in Kentucky.

