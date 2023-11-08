FORECAST: Record highs may take place this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Very warm and very windy at times this afternoon/tonight

Isolated showers possible near midnight through sunrise

Another round of drizzle or light showers possible during the pre-dawn hours of Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Other than some high clouds this afternoon, it will be mainly sunny and very warm setup for early November. Louisville’s record high is 82° (set in 2020) and that looks to be at risk later today. In addition, strong wind gusts over 30 MPH will be likely. Warm and windy night is ahead with spotty showers possible at times during the overnight hours.

The cold front should push through after 3 AM, at which point temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. Thursday looks to be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday! Despite a sunny day, temperatures will struggle to reach back into the lower 60s during the afternoon hours. Clouds increase Thursday night with patchy drizzle or very light rain showers possible, mainly south of the Ohio River. Lows look to drop into the 40s.

Clouds and showers will exit early on Friday, leaving us with sunshine but a much cooler atmosphere with temperatures struggling through the 50s all day long.

