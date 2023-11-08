Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Windy Wednesday with near-record warmth

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near-record warmth this afternoon; Current record 82° set in 2020
  • Wind gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon/evening
  • Few showers possible overnight; better rain chance Friday south of the Ohio river

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds this morning will give way to sunny skies for the rest of the day. The sunshine and strong southerly winds shove highs into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible this afternoon and evening. Clouds increase this evening ahead of our next cold front. That front passes through the region overnight into Thursday morning, bringing some spotty light showers along with it. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Showers exit the region before sunrise Thursday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Temperatures rebound into the low 60s for afternoon highs. Another system passes to our south, bringing showers back into the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning; areas along and south of the Ohio River have the best opportunity to see rainfall. Look for lows in the 40s.

By late Friday morning these showers will exit the region, leaving us with a sunnier afternoon with highs in the 50s. Cooler weather continues throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested
Jacen Cockerell, 40
LMPD arrests man at polling location for alleged interference

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/7
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/6
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, Nov. 6, 2023