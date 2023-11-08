FORECAST: Windy Wednesday with near-record warmth

WEATHER HEADLINES

Near-record warmth this afternoon; Current record 82° set in 2020

Wind gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon/evening

Few showers possible overnight; better rain chance Friday south of the Ohio river

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds this morning will give way to sunny skies for the rest of the day. The sunshine and strong southerly winds shove highs into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible this afternoon and evening. Clouds increase this evening ahead of our next cold front. That front passes through the region overnight into Thursday morning, bringing some spotty light showers along with it. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Showers exit the region before sunrise Thursday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Temperatures rebound into the low 60s for afternoon highs. Another system passes to our south, bringing showers back into the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning; areas along and south of the Ohio River have the best opportunity to see rainfall. Look for lows in the 40s.

By late Friday morning these showers will exit the region, leaving us with a sunnier afternoon with highs in the 50s. Cooler weather continues throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.