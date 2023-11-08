Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett elected to serve third term

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Incumbent Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) was elected to his third term after defeating former Indianapolis City Council member Jefferson Shreve (R) by about 31,000 votes in the 2023 general election.

Hogsett has served as the 49th mayor of Indiana’s capital city since 2016. He also served as Indiana’s secretary of state from 1989 to 1994 and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana from 2010 to 2014.

Click here for more information from the City of Indianapolis Mayor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.