Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls

LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active aggressor.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirm there are no active aggressors despite reports at two Jefferson County Public Schools.

JCPS said Manual High School, Noe Middle School and Olmsted Academy were impacted by apparent swatting calls.

Wednesday morning, multiple units responded to Manual High School located at 120 W Lee Street after a report of an active aggressor was made.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene to clear the building. At 9:41 a.m., police confirmed there was no active aggressor and will provide information once it becomes available.

Around the same time, police responded to an additional active aggressor report at Olmsted Academy North at 4530 Bellevue Avenue. As of 9:59 a.m., LMPD confirmed no active aggressor.

Similar reports of what are believed to be swatting incidents are being reported in Evansville, Lexington and Cincinnati.

JCPS says they will provide an update later on Wednesday with more information.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested
Jacen Cockerell, 40
LMPD arrests man at polling location for alleged interference

Latest News

Providence High School in Clarksville set to have SRO for 2024-2025 school year
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident
WAVE News Alert
2 juveniles found shot in Bullitt County; person of interest in custody
(Source: Louisville Metro TV)
Louisville Metro leaders break ground on Elliott Park restoration
JCPS, LMPD provide update on suspected swatting calls that impacted 3 schools
JCPS, LMPD provide update on suspected swatting calls that impacted 3 schools