Jonathan Shell wins 2023 Ky. Agriculture Commissioner race

Jonathan Shell (R)
Jonathan Shell (R)(Campaign Photo)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jonathan Shell (R) has won the 2023 race for Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner in Tuesday’s general elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 9 p.m.

Shell was running against democratic candidate Sierra Enlow.

Shell is a former Republican member of the Kentucky House of Representatives and is a fifth-generation farmer from Garrard County.

Democratic candidate Enlow grew up on a multi-generation family farm in LaRue County. She attended the College of Agriculture at the University of Kentucky. She serves as an economic development consultant to communities and companies for growth and expansion.

Decision 2023: Election Results

