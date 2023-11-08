LIVE UPDATE: JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WATCH LIVE UPDATE BELOW

Louisville Metro police confirm there are no active aggressors despite reports at two Jefferson County Public Schools.

JCPS said Manual High School, Noe Middle School and Olmsted Academy were impacted by apparent swatting calls.

Wednesday morning, multiple units responded to Manual High School located at 120 W Lee Street after a report of an active aggressor was made.

Heavy police presence at Manual High School. pic.twitter.com/Uer886gHkc — Sean Baute (@seanbaute) November 8, 2023

A heavy police presence remained at the scene to clear the building. At 9:41 a.m., police confirmed there was no active aggressor and will provide information once it becomes available.

LMPD received a report of an active aggressor at Manual high school this morning. AT THIS TIME, THERE IS NO ACTIVE AGGRESSOR.



LMPD is currently inside the school clearing the building and will provide further when available. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) November 8, 2023

Around the same time, police responded to an additional active aggressor report at Olmsted Academy North at 4530 Bellevue Avenue. As of 9:59 a.m., LMPD confirmed no active aggressor.

LMPD is responding to a report of an active aggressor at Olmstead Academy North School. THERE IS NO ACTIVE AGGRESSOR. We will take every one of these calls seriously. Other cities to include Evansville, Lexington and Cincy are all having apparent SWATTING calls currently. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) November 8, 2023

Similar reports of what are believed to be swatting incidents are being reported in Evansville, Lexington and Cincinnati.

JCPS says they will provide an update later on Wednesday with more information.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.