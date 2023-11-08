LMPD confirms no active aggressor at Manual High School, Olmstead Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirms there are no active aggressors at Manual High School and Olmstead Academy.

Police received reports of an active aggressor at the schools Wednesday morning.

As of 9:41 a.m., LMPD confirmed that there is no active aggressor Manual High School. LMPD confirmed there is no active aggressor at Olmstead at 9:58 a.m.

LMPD is responding to a report of an active aggressor at Olmstead Academy North School. THERE IS NO ACTIVE AGGRESSOR. We will take every one of these calls seriously. Other cities to include Evansville, Lexington and Cincy are all having apparent SWATTING calls currently. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) November 8, 2023

Similar reports are coming out of Lexington and Cincinnati of a police presence at schools there as well.

LMPD received a report of an active aggressor at Manual high school this morning. AT THIS TIME, THERE IS NO ACTIVE AGGRESSOR.



LMPD is currently inside the school clearing the building and will provide further when available. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) November 8, 2023

Heavy police presence at Manual High School. pic.twitter.com/Uer886gHkc — Sean Baute (@seanbaute) November 8, 2023

