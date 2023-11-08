London-based design firm hired to ‘reimagine’ the Louisville Belvedere

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg toured the Belvedere with the London-based design firm that will be sprucing up the space.

Thomas Heatherwick from Heatherwick Studios spent time meeting with business owners nearby and park visitors, trying to get an idea of what people want.

Heatherwick said he wanted to take advantage of the Ohio River. Instead of turning away from the water, he wants it to be a focal point. He noted that they will also need to figure out acoustics as they combat the sound of I-64 directly underneath.

Heatherwick says this space needs to be versatile.

“It’s not what’s a nice looking design, but why would you come here,” he said. “Why would you phone your granny and say, you’ve got to come here. What are children going to do? What are older people going to do? What’s a worker going to do? Or someone staying in a hotel? Or going to the Muhammad Ali Center?”

Heatherwick Studios will also work alongside a local firm, K Norman Berry Associates.

Greenberg said the project has bipartisan support. He’s hopeful they’ll secure public and private funding.

The project is still in the early planning stage. He hopes the design phase will begin in early 2024.

