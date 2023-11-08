Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro leaders break ground on Elliott Park restoration

(Source: Louisville Metro TV)
(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg, Fifth District Councilwoman Donna Purvis and officials from Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation ground on a $2.9 million project in Elliott Park.

According to a release, the project will help transform the historic green space in the Russell neighborhood.

The restoration includes a new playground, field house, picnic facilities, walking paths and sprayground. The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

The Elliott Park restoration funding comes from Olmsted Parks Conservancy, city budget allocations, and the American Rescue Plan.

Elliott Park is two blocks from the new West Louisville Norton Hospital and Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

