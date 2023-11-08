Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo offers free admission for active, retired military on Veterans Day

Louisville Zoo offers free admission for active and retired military on Veterans Day
(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is partnering with Kroger to provide active, discharged and retired members of the military and their immediate household families free admission on Saturday for Veterans Day.

“This is just one way we can thank veterans for their service,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. “We hope to see many of our veterans and other military folks enjoy a day with their families and the animals.”

Those who want to participate just have to show proof of military service. This can be done heading to the admission window and showing a a U.S Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), a photograph in uniform, in-person wearing a uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation, according to a release.

“Kroger is honored to support veterans with a promotion in conjunction with the Louisville Zoo,” Kroger Spokesperson Jessica Sharp said. “We are always looking for ways to directly support our veterans and thank them for their service.”

Active and retired military and their dependents with a military identification card will also get 10% off gift shop purchases and 50% off food and drink concessions.

Active military receive free admission year-round at the zoo. Dependents of active military personnel get 10% off general admission at the zoo’s ticket windows and must be accompanied by active military personnel with a valid ID.

Click here for more information from the Louisville Zoo.

