Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Buechel neighborhood

(KTTC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in the Buechel neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 4400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

The preliminary investigation shows that the motorcyclist was driving north on Breckenridge Lane when an SUV that was heading south made a left-hand turn into a parking lot. The motorcyclist then hit the side of the SUV, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle, Ellis said.

EMS took the man to UofL Hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

