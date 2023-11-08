Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at UofL Hospital after shooting on Dixie Highway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Tuesday around 11:35 p.m. to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway. They found a man with gunshot wounds and started giving him first aid.

EMS took him to UofL Hospital, but he died shortly after he got there.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

