Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Michael Adams re-elected as Secretary of State in 2023 Ky. general election

Michael Adams (R)
Michael Adams (R)(Campaign Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Republican candidate Michael Adams has won the race for Secretary of State in the 2023 general elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 7:50 p.m. He faced off against Democratic nominee Charles “Buddy” Wheatley.

Adams has served as Kentucky Secretary of State since 2020. He won the republican candidacy vote back in May during the primaries.

Election Results: Ky. 2023 General Elections

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
Man identified after being found shot at Boone’s gas station
JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out
Documents from JCPS show notices leading to the reassignment of Kentucky High School Teacher of...
JCPS documents reveal investigations leading to Kumar Rashad being removed from classroom

Latest News

Andy Beshear (D)
LIVE: Campaign watch party for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear
Daniel Cameron (R)
LIVE: Campaign watch party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron
WAVE News reporter Mark Stevens is at the campaign watch party for Republican gubernatorial...
Campaign watch party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron
WAVE News reporter David Mattingly is at the campaign watch party for Democratic gubernatorial...
Campaign watch party for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear
Jefferson Circuit Court orders extended voting time at 2 polling locations