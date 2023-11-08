No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville Police cars and emergency vehicles are at Memorial High School in Evansville.

That’s on Lincoln Evansville.

Dispatchers told us shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that there is a report of person with a gun.

Police say a 911 call reported an active shooter.

They say the caller gave a room number that doesn’t exist.

We spoke with a parent on scene who told us her child was okay, but she was very worried.

“My heart is pounding,” she told us.

Police say they have checked everything, and right now, there is no evidence of a shooter.

They say everyone is safe.

There are reports of similar situations in other places like Louisville, Lexington, and Cincinnati.

The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools Office and Reitz Memorial High School released a statement on the situation saying:

“The safety of students, faculty and staff at the Diocese of Evansville’s 26 Catholic schools is of paramount importance. This morning, Nov. 8, law enforcement was notified of a potential threat at Reitz Memorial High School. The school immediately transitioned to a lockdown, and all students, faculty and staff are safe. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search of the building and school property, and found nothing to substantiate the threat. The school has received an all clear. Reitz Memorial and the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office are grateful for the immediate response by local law enforcement in ensuring that students, faculty and staff at the school today were in no danger.”

