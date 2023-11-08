Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School

Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville Police cars and emergency vehicles are at Memorial High School in Evansville.

That’s on Lincoln Evansville.

Dispatchers told us shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that there is a report of person with a gun.

Police say a 911 call reported an active shooter.

They say the caller gave a room number that doesn’t exist.

We spoke with a parent on scene who told us her child was okay, but she was very worried.

“My heart is pounding,” she told us.

Police say they have checked everything, and right now, there is no evidence of a shooter.

They say everyone is safe.

There are reports of similar situations in other places like Louisville, Lexington, and Cincinnati.

The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools Office and Reitz Memorial High School released a statement on the situation saying:

“The safety of students, faculty and staff at the Diocese of Evansville’s 26 Catholic schools is of paramount importance. This morning, Nov. 8, law enforcement was notified of a potential threat at Reitz Memorial High School. The school immediately transitioned to a lockdown, and all students, faculty and staff are safe. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search of the building and school property, and found nothing to substantiate the threat. The school has received an all clear. Reitz Memorial and the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office are grateful for the immediate response by local law enforcement in ensuring that students, faculty and staff at the school today were in no danger.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested
Jacen Cockerell, 40
LMPD arrests man at polling location for alleged interference

Latest News

Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School put in lockdown due to false threat, district says
JCPS, LMPD provide update on suspected swatting calls that impacted 3 schools
JCPS, LMPD provide update on suspected swatting calls that impacted 3 schools
Andy Beshear wins re-election as Kentucky governor
LIVE @ NOON: Gov. Andy Beshear holds post-election news conference
A few rain showers are possible on Thursday night.
FORECAST: Record highs may take place this afternoon
Gov. Andy Beshear post-election news conference