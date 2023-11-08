OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (Gray News) – The former Missouri teacher who made headlines for having an OnlyFans account is revealing how she believes her adult content was ever found by school officials.

Former teacher Brianna Coppage had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High School as an English teacher before her OnlyFans page was discovered by school administrators and she was put on leave.

She later resigned.

Coppage told KMOV that although her OnlyFans account posts sexually explicit content, she avoided showing her face because of her job as a teacher.

In an interview with adult entertainment podcast Plug Talk, Coppage told hosts Adam22 and his wife Lena that she believes it was her husband’s face in a video that outed her.

Coppage revealed on the podcast that she had performed in a scene with other OnlyFans creators, and although her face was blurred in it, her husband’s face was not.

She believes someone “definitely recognized” her husband in that video and connected the dots.

A link to Coppage’s OnlyFans account was then posted in a St. Clair Facebook group, where it was discovered by the St. Clair School District.

“Students were never meant to see this,” Coppage told KMOV. “I know people are saying, ‘You taught high school. They were bound to find it at some point.’ Maybe. I was faceless. I did not use my real name.”

On the podcast, Coppage also revealed her husband has since lost his job building power lines because of the OnlyFans account. But now, Coppage is raking in so much money from OnlyFans that their former careers pale in comparison.

In an interview with Fox News, Coppage said she has made $1 million from OnlyFans since she joined the platform over the summer.

Coppage noted that her annual teaching salary was $42,000. On that, she would have had to work for nearly 24 years to make the same amount of money she has made from OnlyFans in less than six months.

Coppage said she originally started the OnlyFans account to help pay off her student loans. She has since paid off not only her student loans but also all her debt.

“I’ve been able to pay off all my student loans, any car loans, any credit card debt. I have no debt now, and that’s really freeing,” Coppage told KMOV. “Being a teacher, I know I never would have been able to fully pay all of that off.”

While Coppage said she will miss her students and has grieved her career as a teacher, she doesn’t have any regrets.

Coppage said if teachers are held to a high standard, she wants to see them paid accordingly. She also told Fox News she strongly believes people are allowed to have personal lives outside of their careers.

Coppage told the podcast that she is thankful for the support she has gotten, saying she has “received like 10% negativity, 90% are just saying, ‘Leave her alone. She’s allowed to have a private life.’”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.