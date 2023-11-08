Contact Troubleshooters
Providence High School in Clarksville set to have SRO for 2024-2025 school year

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A new school resource officer is set to start working at Providence High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Under a new agreement, the town of Clarksville and Providence High School will split the cost of providing a full-time police officers evenly each school year. It’s estimated the cost will be just over $103,000 per year and include the officer’s salary, benefits, equipment, and any necessary training.

The high school’s portion works out to around $51,000 and will be paid in two installments each year to the town, according to a release. Providence High School officials said they plan to use funds from a “COPS” grant to fund the school’s portion of the SRO cost.

The town will be required to provide Providence with a one or more police officers to work at the school for a maximum of 180 student days each school year and the days will be selected by the school.

