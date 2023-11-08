‘Red was instrumental’: Clarksville school community remembers David ‘Red’ Worrall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clarksville, Indiana, town councilman collapsed while greeting voters on Election Day and later died.

Republican Town Council Candidate David “Red” Worrall was a business owner and supporter of Clarksville Community Schools, specifically the Clarksville Cares program.

“Red was instrumental in raising the money we needed for the Clarksville Cares program,” Dr. Nikki Bullington, Clarksville Middle School Principal, said. “We support about 100 kids each year, and a large portion of that fundraising comes from him and his friends in the community.”

The Clarksville Cares program was founded during the 2012-2013 school year. The program provides students and their families with school supplies, food for school breaks, coats, shoes, and other necessities. Bullington believes Worrall’s donations changed a lot of students’ lives.

“There’s so much more to like middle schoolers and growing that person,” Bullington said. “I always want them to feel that people care. Regardless of what’s going on in your life, someone will be there to help you. Pick you up, keep you moving forward, and Red was huge when it came to that.”

During the holidays, Clarksville Cares provides food bags and gifts for a few students chosen by school staff, based on need. Bullington hopes the community will continue donating in Worrall’s absence because he was always there when they needed him most.

“Throughout the school year, if we had a family fall on hard times, he was my first go-to person like where can you point me in the right direction,” Bullington said. “Typically, Red was like ‘I got you covered’ and he would randomly show up with whatever we needed.

Worrall’s death leaves a void in the community of Clarksville, and in a space, he filled with care.

“He always looked on the bright side of things,” Bullington said. “I think that we all should take that and follow his lead as he did in our community and continue to carry on in his memory.”

Worrall was a former member of the Clarksville Town Council. He ran Worrall’s Automotive and Machine Shop for 35 years. A cause of death has not been released. Worrall was just 59 years old.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.