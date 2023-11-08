Republican Russell Coleman wins Attorney General seat over Pamela Stevenson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Russell Coleman will become the next Kentucky Attorney General after being declared the winner in the state’s general elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 9:00 p.m.

Republican Russell Colemanfaced off against Democrat Pamela Stevenson.

Stevenson currently represents District 43, which encompasses part of Jefferson County, as a member of Kentucky’s House of Representatives, where she has been serving since 2021. She was the first black woman in the history of Kentucky to run for Attorney General.

Coleman served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky for more than three years before stepping down in January 2021 amid the Jan. 6 riots. He has also worked as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Oldham County and senior advisor and legal counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell and is a former FBI special agent.

He has so far earned 57% compared to Stevenson’s 43%.

